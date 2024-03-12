Usually, NBA teams don’t fare well without their best player, and the Golden State Warriors aren’t the exception to that rule. They desperately need Stephen Curry to get back on the floor.

Their woes without Curry were on full display in their latest loss to the undermanned San Antonio Spurs. Fortunately, they were able to get back at them and bounced back with a much-needed road win.

Nonetheless, it seems like the Warriors will need to keep this up without Curry, as coach Steve Kerr already ruled him out from their upcoming matchup with Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

Stephen Curry Will Miss Another Game For The Warriors

“We needed that. We will re-assess tomorrow but I don’t expect him to play in Dallas, so we got another tough game coming up,” Kerr said. “We needed this one. We’re in a fight right now down the stretch of the season, so good to get a win and build some confidence without Steph.”

Steve Kerr Trusts Chris Paul

Even so, Coach Kerr doesn’t want his team to panic. Following the win over the Spurs, he went out of his way to shower Chris Paul in praise for the way he controlled the game:

“He controlled the game, got us organized down the stretch when they were threatening, hit a bunch of big shots, distributed the ball, rebounded, he did everything,” Kerr said. “There’s a reason he’s going to the Hall of Fame, he’s one of the greatest point guards ever and he’s still got a lot left.”

The future Hall of Famer PG turned back the clock by scoring 19 points with eight assists and nine rebounds, and he’ll have to be at his best again to keep the ship afloat while Curry works his way back to the court.