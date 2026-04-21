Steve Kerr, Warriors face looming ‘end of an era’ as Draymond Green addresses HC’s future

The Golden State Warriors‘ faithful are bracing for an uncertain future as rumors intensify regarding Steve Kerr’s future with the organization. The speculation reached a fever pitch this week when Draymond Green weighed in, offering a blunt assessment of where things stand for the former Team USA head coach.

“I hope he’s our coach next year. You want my opinion? I think not… it felt like that was it,” Green admitted on the latest episode of The Draymond Green Show. Those words have sent shockwaves through the Bay Area, fueling fears that a historic era is nearing its end.

The current climate in Golden State is a far cry from the heights of the last decade. Despite an incredible tenure that includes four NBA championships and six Finals appearances, the architect of the Warriors‘ dynasty appears increasingly likely to part ways with the franchise.

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Kerr recently delivered a poignant message to Stephen Curry and Green, hinting that the “Big Three” era may have finally run its course. Now, the organization faces the daunting prospect of searching for a new leader to navigate the next chapter of Warriors basketball.

Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors looks on.

Kerr’s lifeline to Draymond Green

In the high-stakes world of the NBA, there are moments when even the most seasoned veterans contemplate walking away. Green revealed that he reached that breaking point multiple times during a tumultuous season, only to be pulled back from the edge by his head coach.

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“There were several times this year where I thought about quitting, and each time, he’d just say the right thing to relight that fire and make you want to go again,” Green shared, highlighting the deep psychological bond between the two.

A legacy defined: Kerr’s Golden State resume

Regardless of how the coming weeks unfold, Kerr’s 12-year run in the Bay Area remains unmatched in the modern era. He didn’t just win; he served as the architect of the greatest shooting revolution in basketball history, forever changing how the game is played at every level.

Here is a look at the Hall of Fame-caliber numbers Kerr has compiled during his time with the Warriors:

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Format Record Win % Regular Season 604–353 .631 Playoffs 104–48 .684 Total 708–401 .638