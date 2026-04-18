Steve Kerr’s message to Steph Curry and Draymond Green hints at end of Warriors era

The Golden State Warriors saw their season come to an end in the play-in tournament after a loss to the Phoenix Suns, but the final score may not be what defines this moment. Instead, it was an exchange on the bench that captured attention. A moment that felt heavier than just another elimination.

Head coach Steve Kerr was caught on camera speaking to Stephen Curry and Draymond Green with a message that sounded deeply personal: “I don’t know what’s gonna happen next, but I love you guys to death. Thank you. I appreciate you.” It didn’t feel like routine postgame emotion. It felt like reflection, maybe even closure.

For years, this trio helped build one of the most iconic dynasties in NBA history, winning four championships and redefining how the game is played. But time has slowly caught up. Attempts to refresh the roster under general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr., including bets on younger players like Jonathan Kuminga, haven’t delivered the expected leap. This season, everything unraveled further with a key injury to Jimmy Butler, leaving the team without enough firepower to sustain a real run.

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End of an era for the Warriors?

There’s no easy way to frame it, but the signs are there. Steph Curry, now 38, remains elite, yet the margin for error is thinner than ever. Even if he returns next season, the window is no longer wide open for a championship as the Western Conference is loaded.

Draymond Green’s situation adds another layer of uncertainty. Entering the final year of his contract, his name has already surfaced in trade conversations. A move involving him would not just be a roster adjustment. It would be a symbolic shift away from everything this team once represented.

Maybe Kerr’s words were just emotion in the moment. Or maybe they were something more. A recognition that what this group built together is no longer guaranteed to continue. Either way, it felt different. And sometimes, those small moments say everything.