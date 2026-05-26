Donovan Mitchell refuses to fuel LeBron James reunion speculation with Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell is just beginning to process being swept 4-0 by the Knicks, but he still had to answer an awkward question about a possible LeBron James return to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Donovan Mitchell skillfully avoided a headline-grabbing question about LeBron James potentially returning to the Cavaliers after Cleveland’s season ended. The star guard made it clear that he isn’t interested in fueling rumors while the team is still processing their recent playoff exit.

When asked if he would recruit James, Mitchell shut down the reporter by stating he wasn’t looking to create a media circus. “We just ended the game. That’s not for me. I’m not tryna get a headline. No matter what I say, it’s going to be a thing. Sorry, I’m not gonna give you anything,” he said.

Mitchell also reflected on the loss to the Knicks, admitting the team failed to give themselves a real chance. He noted that they simply didn’t handle their business effectively during the earlier rounds, “We didn’t give ourselves a chance because we didn’t handle business.”

Advertisement

Developing story…