Warriors’ Steve Kerr urges NBA stakeholders to consider shortening 82-game season

Steve Kerr, head coach of the Golden State Warriors, has been vocal about the grueling demands of the NBA season, especially as his team grapples with injuries that have sidelined key players.

“I’m well aware fewer games would mean less revenue, which would require everyone to take a pay cut. I’m willing to stick my neck out and say I’m all for that, as I believe the quality of the product is paramount. I don’t make these statements lightly; they come from a deep conviction,” Kerr shared with the media.

The Warriors have been particularly impacted this regular season due to the dense schedule, with Jimmy Butler out for the remainder and Stephen Curry contending with an injury sustained in January.

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Kerr has addressed this issue by advocating for a 72-game regular season to NBA stakeholders, aiming to prevent player overload while still fulfilling commercial obligations.

Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors.

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Kerr’s proposition to NBA stakeholders

Kerr has elaborated on his proposal for a shorter 72-game season, highlighting several contributing factors.

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see also Steve Kerr provides update on Stephen Curry’s injury and shares insights on his frame of mind

Among these, Kerr identified back-to-back games as a significant cause of the league-wide increase in soft-tissue injuries.

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The Warriors’ head coach also pointed out that the current game volume reduces training opportunities, which, according to Kerr, has diminished the quality and “IQ” of on-court performances.

Opinions in favor and against

Kerr’s proposal has ignited a range of opinions across the NBA, with both supporters and detractors voicing their stances.

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NBA legend Vince Carter has expressed opposition to the idea, arguing that the 82-game season is integral to the league’s historical legacy.

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Conversely, Team USA and Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra has supported the notion, stating that the “intensity of the modern game is unsustainable,” and endorsing a reduction in regular-season games.

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Meanwhile, NBA commissioner Adam Silver has reportedly resisted Kerr’s initial communications, citing a lack of “definitive data” confirming that fewer games would lead to reduced injury risks.

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