Phoenix Suns and Boston Celtics face each other tonight at Footprint Center for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out the game preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch it live in the US.

Phoenix Suns will meet Boston Celtics at Footprint Center in Phoenix tonight, December 10, 2021, at 10:00 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 132nd regular-season game. There are no surprises here as the Boston Celtics are favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 73 direct duels to this day, while the Phoenix Suns have celebrated a triumph in 58 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on April 22, 2021, and it ended in a 99-86 win for the Celtics at home in the 2020/21 NBA season. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Phoenix Suns vs Boston Celtics: Match Information

Date: Friday, December 10, 2021

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Phoenix Suns vs Boston Celtics: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Phoenix Suns vs Boston Celtics: Storylines

Phoenix Suns have been in an impressive form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have lost only one game (WLWWW). Meanwhile, Boston Celtics have been doing bad, winning only two of their last five games (LLWLW).

The Suns currently sit in the second position of the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.833. While the Celtics are placed, in 10th place of the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.500.

These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to November 17, 1968, and it ended in a 130-98 win for the Boston side.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Phoenix Suns vs Boston Celtics in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Phoenix Suns and Boston Celtics, to be played on Friday, at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as ESPN in the United States.

Phoenix Suns vs Boston Celtics: Predictions And Odds

Notably, oddsmakers believe that the Phoenix Suns will win this game at home. Right now, they're favored by 5.5 points, while the game total is set at 216.5 points.

FanDuel Handicap Suns -5.5 Game Total o/U 216.5

* Odds via FanDuel