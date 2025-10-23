Terry Rozier’s attorney breaks silence after Heat guard’s arrest in gambling investigation

Miami Heat player Terry Rozier was involved Thursday morning and arrested by authorities as part of a gambling investigation, alongside Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups. However, NBC News reported that the incidents were unrelated.

Rozier’s attorney spoke out to defend his client, emphasizing that Rozier is not a gambler and that they are prepared to fight the case. According to Pablo Torre, Rozier’s lawyer said:

“We have represented Terry Rozier for over a year. A long time ago, we reached out to these prosecutors to establish an open line of communication. They characterized Terry as a subject, not a target, but at 6 a.m., FBI agents attempted to arrest him at a hotel. Instead of allowing him to self-surrender, they opted for a photo op to embarrass a professional athlete.” Rozier’s lawyer said.

“This approach says a lot about the motivations in this case. They appear to rely on spectacularly incredible sources rather than actual evidence of wrongdoing. Terry was cleared by the NBA, and these prosecutors revived that non-case. Terry is not a gambler, but he is not afraid of a fight, and he looks forward to winning it.”

Terry Rozier #2 of the Miami Heat.

Why was Rozier arrested?

Rozier was allegedly involved in suspicious betting activity after sportsbooks in several states flagged unusual movement on “under” bets for his points, rebounds, and assists during a March 2023 game. He left that contest after just 10 minutes, citing a foot injury as the reason for his early exit.

Authorities also revealed that Rozier allegedly received over $200,000 at his home after bettors cashed in on his unders. According to The Athletic: “On March 23, 2023, Rozier, while playing for the Hornets, let others close to him know that he planned to leave early with injury. Associates bet more than $200,000 on Rozier’s unders, and winnings were delivered to Rozier’s home, the indictment alleges.”

When will the case be decided?

Beyond Rozier, Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups was also arrested, raising questions about the fallout for both figures. According to Tim Reynolds, Rozier is scheduled to appear in federal court in Orlando later today, while Billups will appear in federal court in Oregon on the same day.