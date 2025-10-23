Why were Heat guard Terry Rozier and Blazers HC Chauncey Billups arrested?

The NBA faces a major controversy that could damage its reputation, as two high-profile figures find themselves in serious legal trouble. Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups have both been arrested, sending shockwaves through the basketball world.

According to reports from CNBC and ABC News, Billups and Rozier were taken into custody on Thursday in connection with a federal gambling investigation. The arrests come as authorities prepare to unveil formal charges that could have significant implications for professional basketball.

NBC News reported that the incidents are unrelated. Rozier was allegedly involved in suspicious betting activity after sportsbooks in several states flagged unusual movement on “under” bets for his points, rebounds, and assists during a March 2023 game. He left that contest after just 10 minutes, citing a foot injury as the reason for his early exit.

Billups, meanwhile, was reportedly connected to an illegal poker operation linked to organized crime. Such connections could open the door to a much larger investigation into gambling-related misconduct across sports circles.

Terry Rozier #2 of the Miami Heat.

Who else has been involved in the arrests?

Authorities revealed that former Cleveland Cavaliers player and assistant coach Damon Jones was also charged in a related case. In total, six individuals were indicted on Thursday for allegedly turning professional basketball into an “illegal betting operation” by using inside information to place unlawful wagers, according to law enforcement sources cited by ABC News.

Additionally, Shams Charania and Pablo Torre reported that following the arrests of Chauncey Billups and Miami Heat guard, the situation involving Malik Beasley may not be over yet. It could resurface depending on what is revealed during the authorities’ press conference, titled “More than 30 Defendants Charged in Illegal Gambling Schemes.”

Rozier’s stance and Damon Jones’ involvement

So far, Terry Rozier has not spoken publicly about the case, but his attorney has strongly defended his client, making it clear that Rozier is not a gambler. “We have represented Terry Rozier for over a year. A long time ago, we reached out to these prosecutors to tell them we should have an open line of communication. They characterized Terry as a subject, not a target, but at 6 a.m. this morning, they called to tell me FBI agents were trying to arrest him in a hotel. It is unfortunate that instead of allowing him to self-surrender, they opted for a photo op,” Rozier’s lawyer said.

“They wanted the misplaced glory of embarrassing a professional athlete with a perp walk. That tells you a lot about the motivations in this case. They appear to be taking the word of spectacularly incredible sources rather than relying on actual evidence of wrongdoing. Terry was cleared by the NBA, and these prosecutors revived that non-case. Terry is not a gambler, but he is not afraid of a fight, and he looks forward to winning this fight.”

On the other hand, there have been no additional public statements from Damon Jones or his representatives. However, ABC News reported that the allegations against Jones and Rozier for illegal sports gambling go beyond betting — prosecutors claim the two also provided inside information about NBA players and teams related to prop bets between 2022 and 2024.