Warriors’ Brandin Podziemski shares his motivation for this season, involving Stephen Curry

Following their inaugural victory of the NBA regular season, the Golden State Warriors basked in a euphoric atmosphere. Among those who shared their outlook on the remainder of the season was Brandin Podziemski, who notably mentioned the influence of Stephen Curry in his remarks.

“I want to be better than him. I think that’s a tall task, but I want to maximize my talent in the league and get as much out of it as I can,” Podziemski expressed, highlighting the inspiration he draws from Curry to remain competitive in the NBA.

Beyond being one of the league’s elite players, Curry has proven to be an inspiration for others in the NBA, including those within his own team. His unwavering commitment to the game, exceptional performance under pressure, and consistent excellence have established him as one of the legends in NBA history.

Podziemski now has the invaluable opportunity to learn from Curry, at least until the latter chooses to retire or, in the unlikely event, joins another franchise. Meanwhile, Curry can impart his extensive knowledge, gained from a stellar 17-year career, not only to Podziemski but to the rest of his teammates as well.

Kerr’s perspective on the Warriors’ shortcomings last season

Amid criticisms from fans regarding the Warriors’ reliance on players aged over 35, head coach Steve Kerr shared his insights on last season and how they managed to reach the playoffs and secure a win against the Houston Rockets.

“We actually got to the playoffs last year in one piece,” Kerr told The Athletic. “And then we obviously had the great victory over Houston. But I think the 44 minutes that Steph played in Game 7, combined with the toll of the seven-game series, definitely contributed to his injury.“

As the team looks ahead to new challenges, Kerr seems to be reflecting on the previous season’s trials and is determined to make a more significant impact in the upcoming season. With Curry in excellent form and rising stars like Podziemski performing exceptionally, the Warriors aim to build on last year’s experiences.

