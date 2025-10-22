Lakers reportedly concerned about LeBron James’ atmosphere ahead of his anticipated return date

Undoubtedly, the Los Angeles Lakers are a different squad without LeBron James on the court. Head Coach JJ Redick emphasized James’ importance following their loss to the Golden State Warriors, setting expectations for what the NBA legend can achieve in his 23rd season with the team.

Amidst these expectations, swirling rumors suggest changes regarding LeBron‘s current situation with the team. According to NBA insider Jovan Buha, the franchise has expressed concerns about James’ attitude and his potential return to competitive play.

“The vibe surrounding this situation has not been optimal, to put it lightly. I hesitate to delve too deeply into this,” Buha stated in Lakers Daily. “There were instances when observing the huddle or the bench where he appeared less engaged than his usual self.”

Despite various offseason speculations about his departure from the franchise or potential retirement, LeBron is preparing to launch his 23rd NBA season. Although he missed Opening Night for the first time in his illustrious career, the star appears committed to the Lakers.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron’s anticipated return

As the Lakers gear up for the season, LeBron’s return still remains uncertain. However, a report from ESPN’s Shams Charania suggests that his return will not occur before the end of the month.

“Sources inform me that he’s approaching this injury with great caution. I’m told that the Lakers and LeBron are eyeing a debut around mid-November,” Charania stated on ESPN. This cautious approach may add fuel to the speculation about a new dynamic in his relationship with the team. However, we already know the kind of determination he possesses.

Hall of Famer weighs in on LeBron’s situation

With this topic grabbing NBA headlines, Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett offered his candid take on LeBron’s injury and his measured approach to recovery. “You all don’t wanna finalize that deal? Alright, cool. Hey Rich, turn the lights off on that thing. This is leverage, my friend,” Garnett remarked about LeBron on the KG Certified podcast.

“This is the GOAT, or the greatest of his time, making clear: ‘Yeah, this is how we’re going to run this,'” Garnett added about LeBron and the way he is making things ahead of his potential last season with the team.

