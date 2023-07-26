Dillon Brooks talked his way into NBA infamy last season. From poking LeBron James to sharing some wild takes about his game, he became a bit of a villain, but he failed to live up to that.

Instead of embracing it, Brooks didn’t even address the media after being humiliated on the court. That hurt his credibility even further, making him the butt of the joke on social media.

However, it wasn’t his antics, the never-ending talking, or even the fact that even his own fans despised him and booed him at home why the Memphis Grizzlies didn’t want anything to do with him anymore.

Brooks’ Shot Selection Led To Memphis Exit

According to a report by Tim McMahon of ESPN, Brooks’ terrible shot-selection led the Grizzlies to spend two full seasons looking to replace him. Apparently, he didn’t want to be a fourth or fifth scoring option.

“I think the reasons the Grizzlies were ready to move on from him are misunderstood,”McMahon said on Zach Lowe’s The Lowe Post.

“The nonsense was kind of like at a point where culturally it was time. That was not the primary reason,” added McMaon. “The primary reason the Grizzlies were trying to replace Dillon Brooks for a full two years, repeatedly going after players that would have replaced him in the trade market, and he probably would have been sent out, was because of the shot selection issue. Dillon did not want to be a fourth or fifth offensive weapon.”

Brooks doesn’t bring a lot to the table offensively, but he can still be a very solid role player in this league, assuming he understands his place and role. If not, he might not even finish that deal in Houston.