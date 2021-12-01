Anthony Davis and Frank Vogel confirmed that LeBron James tested positive for Covid-19. This is what they said about the Los Angeles Lakers superstar.

The Los Angeles Lakers can't seem to catch a break. Despite being one of the most overpowered teams in the NBA, the purple-and-gold have struggled to stay healthy, starting with LeBron James.

The soon-to-be 37 superstar had already missed most of the season with a couple of injuries and ailments and now, he'll be sidelined after entering the league's health and safety protocols.

Moreover, Anthony Davis and coach Frank Vogel confirmed that James tested positive for COVID-19 and it wasn't just a close-contact kind of thing. However, they also said the 4-time NBA champion is safe and sound.

Anthony Davis Confirms LeBron James Tested Positive For Covid-19, Says He's Asymptomatic

"He said he’s asymptomatic, which is a good sign, but we want to make sure that he gets back,” Davis told TMZ Sports. “Health is what’s most important. It’s bigger than basketball. He has a family and we want to make sure that he’s good no matter what. Like this basketball thing don’t stop. We want to make sure his health is what’s most important, especially for our organization. He’s part of our family and we want to make sure he’s good. For his sake, for his family’s sake. Like I said, he seemed to be fine, but I know he’s watching basketball and he’s excited, so the win probably helped him fight this off as well.”

Coach Frank Vogel explained that the team found out early in the morning that James was going to enter the protocols, so they had to arrange safe transportation for him back to Los Angeles and get ready to be without him for the foreseeable future:

“It’s disappointing. We just want the best for him right now, that’s where our thoughts are," Vogel told the media. "Obviously it’s a huge loss. It’s disappointing. We have a next-man-up mindset."

When Can LeBron James Return To Action?

Players who test positive for COVID-19 must be isolated for at least 10 days, per the NBA. The player needs to have two negative tests within 24 hours before being cleared to join the team again.

James is vaccinated and asymptomatic, so there's no reason to think that he's going to be out beyond that 10-day window. That means he'll miss the Lakers next 5 games at least, assuming he doesn't need more time to get back to game shape.