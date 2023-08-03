When the Phoenix Suns traded for Bradley Beal, most people around the NBA especualted that Deandre Ayton would be next. They were in a tough spot with this new CBA, and they needed to clear salary cap space.

Even so, the team moved on from Chris Paul instead, and now that Monty Williams is no longer in town, perhaps they hope that Ayton takes a major leap with Frank Vogel.

While that could be the case, and Kevin Durant’s team will definitely hope that, Zach Lowe of ESPN reveals that the only reason they decided to hold onto him was because of his limited trade value.

Deandre Ayton’s Trade Value Is Low Right Now

“Ayton is the make-or-break factor in Phoenix’s defense being good enough to win four playoff series,” wrote Lowe. “He developed from a confused, out-of-his-depth rookie into a reliable centerpiece during the Suns’ 2021 Finals run. As last season unraveled, the balance Ayton had worked so hard to hone eluded him.”

“There is no viable trade right now turning Ayton into the kinds of players (or picks) that would maintain or boost the Suns’ NBA title odds, per league sources,” Lowe added. “The Suns’ top priority — from Ishbia to Ayton and down to the 15th man — should be doing whatever it takes to repair their relationship with Ayton, to lift him back up. The Suns’ likely path toward a good-enough defense is switching a ton across the perimeter while keeping Ayton closer to the paint as the last line.”

Of course, everything can change throughout the course of the season, and it could all go down to whether Ayton is motivated enough to play and get back to his old level or not.