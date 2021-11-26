Following an impressive start of the season, the Golden State Warriors have history by their side when it comes to making the NBA Finals. Can they pull it off again?

The Golden State Warriors have been a steamroller to start the season. They boast the best record in the NBA and, even though some still have doubts about their potential, it's clear that they're playing their best basketball in years.

The Dubs have once again a deep rotation with multiple talented role players. Andre Iguodala is back and providing top-notch defense, and Jordan Poole continues to break out as an efficient scorer.

Add Stephen Curry playing at an MVP-caliber level to that mix and you have a big contender right there. But, besides the eye test, there's a stat that pretty much proves that the Warriors are bound to make the NBA Finals this season.

Stat Shows That The Warriors Could Be Finals-Bound This Season

Thing is that for the fourth time during Steve Kerr's tenure - and in franchise history - the Warriors started a season 16-2 or better. The other three times it happened, they made the NBA Finals, per Elias Sports.

Klay Thompson Says It's Championship Or Bust For Them

To make things even better for Steve Kerr's team, Klay Thompson is set to make his return to the court pretty soon. And, judging by what he's seen thus far, he's fully confident in their ability to win another ring together:

“We are now the type of team where it’s championship or bust,” Thompson told the media, per NBC Sports. “And that’s a really cool position to be in. Not a lot of players get to experience that. We’re 15-2. That’s a great indicator. And our defense, which is top-three in the league, as well as our offense. And I’m not back yet. Think about that. Really think about that. I’m really more motivated than ever. I want a championship so bad. More than anything.”

We're still months away from the playofs and anything can happen. But barring injury or a major disaster, the Wariors look once again like the team to beat out of the Western Conference. The dynasty is back.