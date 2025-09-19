Thunder star Jalen Williams breaks down the harsh ‘lack of maturity’ argument against their project

The Oklahoma City Thunder surprised many fans with their remarkable consistency, culminating in a stunning victory at the 2025 Championship. Despite widespread skepticism, the Thunder’s youthful roster defied critics who doubted their lack of seasoned veterans. Emerging from a triumphant NBA season, young star Jalen Williams boldly addressed the frequent criticisms questioning the team’s reliance on its dynamic young talent.

“In that last month, you’re actually playing to solidify home court… And then it’s like for the Playoffs and the ‘too young’ stuff, that was our motivation to lock in and do the whole ‘maturity’ thing… I don’t think basketball needs that… I don’t think you need a bunch of veterans to be successful. I think they are definitely useful, but what people overlook is that our program and our organization are kind of like our vets,” Jalen Williams said, via Slam Magazine.

The Thunder achieved an impressive feat by clinching the championship with a remarkably young roster, boasting an average age of just 25.6 years. This makes them the youngest team to secure the title since 1977. Adding to the intrigue, the team’s veteran presence, Alex Caruso, who previously celebrated a championship win, wasn’t considered a cornerstone for that Lakers 2020 squad, which further fueled skepticism on his leadership skills.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite doubts, Alex Caruso’s leadership was pivotal in the Thunder’s championship run, defying skepticism. His influence transcended stats, as his impact on the court and in the locker room was invaluable. Even 2025 MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander praised his defensive skill and game-changing presence, stating, “He obviously has a skill defensively. Adding that layer to us only makes us better defensively… When he steps on the floor he changes the game.”

Aaron Wiggins and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander react on the bench against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Advertisement

Oklahoma City Thunder keep betting big on their young roster ahead of 2025-26 NBA season

Instead of betting on big roster moves, the Oklahoma City Thunder focused on retaining their young core. This offseason, GM Sam Presti secured key re-signings with Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, and inked superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to a supermax deal through the 2030-31 season. These strategic moves aim to propel the franchise to a second straight championship, emphasizing trust in their existing talent.

Advertisement

see also A teammate of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets real about how to fix the NBA All-Star Game

Many argue the Thunder should boost specific roster areas, but retaining their core players remains their strongest move. Even former NBA players tip them as championship favorites. Key to this achievement, Shai and Jalen must consistently deliver standout performances. Additionally, head coach Mike Daigneault is counting on his team to regain its defensive prowess to solidify its contender status.