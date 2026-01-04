AFC South final standings updated after Texans-Colts and Jaguars-Titans in 2025 NFL Week 18

Surprisingly one of the best divisions in the NFL this season, the AFC South ended the regular season with two divisional matchups. The Houston Texans faced the Indianapolis Colts while the Jacksonville Jaguars played the Tennessee Titans.

The Jaguars destroyed the Titans 41-7 to secure the divisional title. Meanwhile, the Texans and Colts had a much better game that was decided in the final seconds of the game. It ended 39-30 in favor of Houston. These are the AFC South final standings:

Jacksonville Jaguars (13-4) Houston Texans (12-5) Indianapolis Colts (8-9) Tennessee Titans (3-14)

The Texans and Jaguars are red-hot coming into the playoffs

The Jacksonville Jaguars are the dark horse in the AFC but Houston is not far behind that statement. The Texans will have a road game in the Wild Card round against the winner of Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh on Sunday Night Football. Despite it being an away game, the likelihood is they will be the favorites. They come into the playoffs with a nine-game win streak.

C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans

Jacksonville is riding an eight-game win streak and will have a home game against either the Chargers (who they already beat) or the Bills. Trevor Lawrence is playing his best football and he ended Week 18 with a 22/30 completion for 255 yards and three touchdowns. Oh, and by the way, the Jaguars might have the best kicker in the NFL in Cam Little, who is slamming 67-yarders like it’s nothing.

The AFC South could be prominent in the playoffs once again

The last time an AFC South team was close to getting to a Super Bowl was in 2019, when the Titans lost in the AFC Championship Game to the Chiefs. In 2017, the Jaguars lost the conference championship to the Patriots.

To find an AFC South team on the Super Bowl, we have to go back to 2009, when the Colts lost to the Saints. To find an AFC South team winning the Super Bowl, we have to go back to the 2006 season, where the Colts beat the Bears. That was the first ring of Hall of Famer Peyton Manning.