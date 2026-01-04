Trending topics:
NFL

NFC South final standings for Panthers, Bucs after Saints vs Falcons in 2025 Week 18

The New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons staged an electrifying showdown at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, a game that would determine the fate of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers.

By Matías Persuh

Follow us on Google!
Tyler Shough #6 of the New Orleans Saints.
© Todd Kirkland/Getty ImagesTyler Shough #6 of the New Orleans Saints.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium set the stage for one of the most electrifying games of Week 18, as the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons put on a spectacular show. The matchup ultimately decided who would claim the NFC South, between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Falcons’ 19-17 victory was celebrated all the more in Carolina, as it ensured that the Panthers finally took the division. As a result, Bryce Young and his squad will face the No. 5 seed in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Baker Mayfield will have to wait another year to make the playoffs. A string of painful losses down the stretch kept the Buccaneers out of a Wild Card spot.

Advertisement

NFC South final standings after Week 18

Saturday night’s loss for the Panthers in Tampa Bay could have sealed the fate of Dave Canales and his players. However, relief came from Atlanta, where the home team defeated the Saints, ultimately handing the Panthers the top spot in the NFC South.

Bryce Young Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers.

Advertisement
  • Carolina Panthers (8-9)
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)
  • Atlanta Falcons (8-9)
  • New Orleans Saints (6-11)

*Developing story…

matías persuh
Matías Persuh
ALSO READ
What happens if Saints lose or win vs Falcons in 2025 NFL Week 18?
NFL

What happens if Saints lose or win vs Falcons in 2025 NFL Week 18?

What happens if Falcons lose or win today vs Saints?
NFL

What happens if Falcons lose or win today vs Saints?

NFC South final standings updated after Bucs-Panthers in Week 18 of 2025 NFL season
NFL

NFC South final standings updated after Bucs-Panthers in Week 18 of 2025 NFL season

AFC South final standings updated after Texans-Colts and Jaguars-Titans in 2025 NFL Week 18
NFL

AFC South final standings updated after Texans-Colts and Jaguars-Titans in 2025 NFL Week 18

Better Collective Logo