NFC South final standings for Panthers, Bucs after Saints vs Falcons in 2025 Week 18

Mercedes-Benz Stadium set the stage for one of the most electrifying games of Week 18, as the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons put on a spectacular show. The matchup ultimately decided who would claim the NFC South, between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Falcons’ 19-17 victory was celebrated all the more in Carolina, as it ensured that the Panthers finally took the division. As a result, Bryce Young and his squad will face the No. 5 seed in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Baker Mayfield will have to wait another year to make the playoffs. A string of painful losses down the stretch kept the Buccaneers out of a Wild Card spot.

NFC South final standings after Week 18

Saturday night’s loss for the Panthers in Tampa Bay could have sealed the fate of Dave Canales and his players. However, relief came from Atlanta, where the home team defeated the Saints, ultimately handing the Panthers the top spot in the NFC South.

Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers.

Carolina Panthers (8-9)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)

Atlanta Falcons (8-9)

New Orleans Saints (6-11)

*Developing story…