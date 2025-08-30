Former NBA player names the franchise most likely to challenge Thunder for the championship

The Oklahoma City Thunder surprised many in the 2024-25 season, emerging as a dominant force in the league. Despite their youthful roster, they maintained their dominance throughout the postseason and kept their core intact during the offseason. This stability positions them as favorites for another championship run. However, a former NBA player suggests that one team could compete with them head-to-head for the championship.

“We didn’t view Denver (Nuggets) as a legitimate contender (in the 2024-25 season), and I think that has changed. I think their off-season has made a lot of people believe that they might be, when it’s all said and done, maybe they’re the second team in the West…They took OKC to seven games, maybe they’re a legitimate challenger to beat the defending champions this year,” Tim Legler said, via All NBA podcast.

The Nuggets, despite firing coach Michael Malone just before the 2025 NBA playoffs, reached the conference semifinals and pushed the Thunder to a thrilling seven-game series. Now, they have retained their core lineup and bolstered the roster with key additions such as Jonas Valanciunas and Cam Johnson. These moves have significantly improved their depth, making them a strong contenders once again with Nikola Jokic leading the offense.

Nonetheless, The Oklahoma City Thunder will still pose a formidable challenge for Nikola Jokic’s team. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Alex Caruso, and Jalen Williams surpassed expectations the last season and could repeat the feat in the upcoming season. Beyond individual talent, head coach Mark Daigneault has crafted a cohesive unit that excels in applying intense defensive pressure. This well-rounded approach makes them a tough opponent to overcome.

Are the Denver Nuggets’ roster changes enough to make them real top contenders?

Nikola Jokic’s outstanding performance propelled the Denver Nuggets deep into the 2025 NBA playoffs. The Serbian star, for the first time in his career, averaged a triple-double, recording career-best numbers. Over 70 games, he averaged 29.6 points, 10.2 assists, and 12.7 rebounds.Despite his heroics, the team often stumbled, leaving Jokic to shoulder the burden alone. Consequently, their roster changes aim to elevate the Nuggets’ competitiveness.

Although the Denver Nuggets added Cam Johnson, Jonas Valanciunas, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Curtis Jones to their roster, these signings alone do not propel them to top contender status. Head coach David Adelman must meticulously craft a cohesive team, a challenging task that remains unproven. Nonetheless, with their current lineup, the Nuggets have the talent to compete for a championship and potentially surprise many this upcoming season.