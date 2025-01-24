The Oklahoma City Thunder suffered a narrow 115-120 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in a hard-fought game. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams led the scoring with over 30 points each, but it was PJ Washington’s unexpected dominance that made the difference. After the game, Shai had surprising words of praise for Washington’s performance, which caught many fans’ attention.

After the loss, reporters from Thunder Wire asked Gilgeous-Alexander about Washington’s performance. The MVP candidate offered a brief but revealing response: “I don’t know, I don’t know. I guess he gets up for it. I don’t know.” His frustration was evident, as Washington, not typically known for such dominance, rose to the occasion and played a pivotal role in the Mavericks’ win.

Mavericks‘ PJ Washington control on the boards limited OKC’s second-chance opportunities and exposed weaknesses in the Thunder’s ability to handle physical matchups, particularly during key moments. Despite their recent strong form at home, Thunder struggled to match Washington’s intensity, which ultimately turned the tide of the game.

For the Thunder, this loss serves as a reminder of the need for defensive adjustments. Addressing gaps in their ability to contend with physical and versatile players like Washington will be crucial as they push toward the NBA playoffs. While the loss stings, it offers valuable lessons for maintaining their strong form and responding effectively to tough challenges.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Clippers on November 02, 2024, at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Thunder’s guard Alex Caruso praises PJ Washington’s standout performance

Following the Thunder’s loss to the Dallas Mavericks, guard Alex Caruso acknowledged the impact of PJ Washington’s dominant game, which included 22 points and a career-high 19 rebounds.

“He’s a strong forward…He’s not super skilled, but can put the ball on the floor straight line. His tendencies are pretty apparent, but he’s good at them. If you let him get back to his right hand, he’s a good finisher,” stated Caruso reported by The Oklahoman.

Caruso highlighted the importance of early physicality against players like Washington, saying, “If you don’t body up early on the perimeter, he is gonna finish shots.” Washington’s ability to exploit mismatches and control the boards proved to be a decisive factor in the game.

Despite the loss, Caruso’s analysis shows the Thunder’s respect for Washington’s strengths and their determination to improve defensively in similar matchups moving forward.

