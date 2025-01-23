Mavericks star Kyrie Irving shares emotional reflection after reaching 18,000 career points in NBA

The Dallas Mavericks suffered a narrow 115-114 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night at the American Airlines Center. Despite the heartbreaking loss, Kyrie Irving delivered an outstanding performance that helped him reach a historic milestone: he is now one of only 81 players in NBA history to surpass 18,000 career points. In the aftermath of the game, Irving shared an emotional reflection on his achievement.

“I was about to drop a tear, bro, no cap,” Irving said during an interview shared on X by journalist Joey Mistretta. “I’m grateful. When I heard that, I was like, ‘I reached 18,000? That’s a lot of (expletive) points in the best league in the world for a 6’1″ guard like myself.’”

Kyrie’s remarkable accomplishment came on the back of a stellar individual performance against the Timberwolves. The Mavericks guard led all scorers with 36 points, adding 9 assists and 4 rebounds, while helping to keep the team competitive despite being severely undermanned due to injuries.

Reflecting on the journey to 18,000 points, Irving was candid about the challenges he’s faced over the years, including injuries that have kept him off the court. “The past few years, with the games that I’ve missed, the injuries… I feel like I should have reached 18,000 a long time ago,” he admitted. “But that’s all God’s plan, so I’m not going to question it.”

Kyrie Irving #11 and Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks during a game against the Orlando Magic on November 03, 2024.

Mavericks’ struggles despite Irving’s heroics

Although Irving’s performance was exceptional, the Mavericks’ inability to secure a victory highlights the challenges the team has faced in recent weeks. Luka Doncic has been sidelined for a month, while Klay Thompson also missed Wednesday’s game. To add to the woes, center Dereck Lively II sustained an ankle injury that will keep him out for an extended period.

“We’re just going to have to figure it out,” Kyrie said when asked about the team’s recent injury struggles. “Just don’t lose your joy for the game, or lose your love.” With a sense of resolve, he added, “It’s going to be next man up.”

Irving sends well wishes to Lively II

The game against the Timberwolves was also a somber occasion for the Mavericks, as it was confirmed just hours earlier that Dereck Lively II would be out for two to three months due to his ankle injury. Irving expressed his support for the young center, highlighting the impact Lively’s absence will have on the team.

“That’s our big fella, man,” Irving said. “Man in the middle, one of our bigs, we’re going to miss him.” He offered his heartfelt wishes for Lively’s recovery, adding: “Just want him to get healthy, take his time, and do what’s best for him.”

