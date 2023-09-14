Following Team USA’s disappointing effort in the FIBA Basketball World Cup, LeBron James and several NBA superstars, including Kevin Durant, will reportedly commit to play in the Olympics.

This has been a rather usual cycle for U.S. Basketball as of late. They underestimate their competition with an alternative squad in the World Cup, and then call in the big guns for the Olympics.

Nonetheless, as impressive as their squad could be, Chicago Bulls legend Toni Kukoc isn’t so sure about USA’s dominance over the rest of the world anymore, not even with James on the court.

Toni Kukoc Isn’t Sure About Team USA’s Chances

“Everybody plays basketball today. Germany invests a lot, it has come a long way. Gone are the days when we, the Russians, and the Americans ruled the world,” Kukoc told Index.hr.

“That time has passed. If the Americans want to take the throne, they will have to bring the strongest forces. Even with the strongest forces, I don’t believe it will be a walk for them,“ he added.

Of course, it’s easy to think of any team that could hold its own against the NBA’s best American players. But it’s time U.S. Basketball stops overlooking its rivals, as the gap has gotten more narrow.