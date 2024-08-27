Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers are ready to face the 2024 NFL season, but they might do it without a key offensive player.

Brock Purdy has enjoyed a remarkable rise in his career, thanks in large part to the talented roster around him. Unfortunately, the San Francisco 49ers quarterback may be without a key teammate for the 2024 NFL season.

The 49ers have established themselves as a powerhouse in recent years. The NFC West club boasts a roster full of stars, with Brock Purdy emerging as a pleasant surprise who has contributed to the team in various ways.

The 2022 Mr. Irrelevant is now the team’s starting quarterback, and the club’s hopes rest on his shoulders. However, it appears he may have to navigate this season without a crucial offensive player due to contractual issues.

Report: 49ers’ star may sit out the 2024 NFL season

Although Brock Purdy has proven to be a very reliable quarterback, he can’t do it all by himself. The front office has supported the signal-caller by surrounding him with talented players to achieve success in the near future.

Unfortunately, the club is currently dealing with several salary issues with some players. Brandon Aiyuk is still rumored to be traded, and now another major star may decide not to play the upcoming season with the Niners.

According to ESPN, Trent Williams may choose to sit out the 2024 season due to a contractual dispute. The left tackle is seeking an extension, but the 49ers have yet to make him an offer.

“He is not going to be available until he gets his contract adjusted,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported. “He’s trying to stay away from the team [and] is not overly stressed to have to be out there right now.”

Trent Williams, left tackle of the 49ers

In 2021, Williams signed a 6-year, $130 million contract extension, which runs through the 2026 season. However, reports suggest that the left tackle is seeking additional incentives and a change to the guaranteed money for the last two years of the deal.

Will the 49ers give Trent Williams a new contract?

While the 49ers want Trent Williams to return and play in the 2024 season, it is unlikely they will offer a new contract to the left tackle. The 11-time Pro Bowler is a crucial part of the offense, but his age could be a factor in complicating his demands.

At 36 years old, Williams could choose to sit out the 2024 season. However, if he does, the 49ers might decide to cut him next offseason and avoid paying the remainder of his contract. A more likely scenario is a restructure of his current deal to guarantee him more money and secure his presence for this campaign.

