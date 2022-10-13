The Toronto Raptors and the Boston Celtics will close out the preaseason at the Centre Bell. Find out how to watch or live stream this game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

The Toronto Raptors and the Boston Celtics will play against each other at the Centre Bell in Toronto for the 2022 NBA Preseason. The Raptors and the Celtics know how important this game is to see the final details before their season opener next week. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Preseason matchup, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream free this game. If you are in the US, you can stream live free the game on fuboTV (Free Trial).

The Toronto Raptors have a 2-2 record through this NBA Preseason. So, the Canadian side would like to end it with a win at the Centre Bell. As their season opener will be hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers, maybe this preseason matchup could set their final pieces together.

On the other side, the Boston Celtics will try to payback their loss at home to the Raptors a week ago. In the middle of a controversy which head coach Ime Udoka is involved, the Celtics will have to get their mind off the problems and focus on basketball.

Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics: Match Information

Date: Friday, October 14, 2022

Time: 5:00 PM (ET)

Location: Center Bell in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Location: Center Bell in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The Toronto Raptors and the Boston Celtics had four close games last season. In fact, each team won 2 games either at home or on the road. Which makes sense because these two sides are powerhouses on every end of the court.

Also, in the last meeting between these two sides, Toronto picked up a 125-119 win over the Celtics on the road. In fact, Pascal Siakam, Precious Achiuwa, and John Jackson pulled up at least 13 points for the Canadian team. Meanwhile, for the Celtics, Jaylen Brown went off with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

How to watch or live stream free Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics in the US

The 2022 NBA Preseason game between the Toronto Raptors and the Boston Celtics to be played on Friday, October 14, 2022 at the Centre Bell in Canada will be available to watch as well as on NBA TV for the US.

Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US haven’t reveled their odds for this NBA Preseason game. This due to the fact that this game will be played by a mixed team between starters and rotation players from each team. So, it is unlikely to determine the favorite to win for this game.

