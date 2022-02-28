Toronto Raptors will face Brooklyn Nets at the Scotiabank Arena this Tuesday, March 1. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets will face each other at the Scotiabank Arena this Tuesday, March 1, at 7:30 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Brooklyn Nets want to return to being that team that at the beginning of the season was fighting for leadership and was even the leader for several moments. Then due to the problems between the players, a tense atmosphere was created that was reflected in the results. With the transfer of James Harden (supposedly one of the sources of conflict), the Nets hope to regain their calm and be competitive again.

On the side of the Toronto Raptors, their level of play went from low to high: at the beginning of the season they were fighting to be in Play-in positions, while now in seventh place they are looking to get closer to the Boston Celtics to be among the six teams that will go directly to the Playoffs.

Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, March, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada

Live Stream: FuboTV

Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets: Storylines

The game that the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets will play this Tuesday, March 1 at 7:30 PM (ET) at the Scotiabank Arena will be the fourth between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first two were victories for Nets on November 7 and December 14 by 116-103 and 131-129, respectively; while the third will be played on Monday, February 28.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets to be played this Tuesday, March 1, at the Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: YES, TSN.

You can also subscribe to NBA League Pass through FuboTV by clicking here! The price is $14.99 per month, in addition to the cost of your existing subscription.

Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorites yet, but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. For the game on Monday, February 28, the betting site BetMGM put the Toronto Raptors as favorites. However, that could change depending on the result of Monday's game.

