Trae Young’s snub from Team USA has been a subject of debate. The Atlanta Hawks‘ point guard has been a polarizing figure even before he made it to the NBA, but the talent is clearly there.

Young is the kind of player who rises to the occasion. He can get you buckets with ease, and he’s been among the league’s top scorers and assists leaders since he entered the NBA.

That’s why Philadelphia 76ers guard Patrick Beverley believes he’s next in line to Stephen Curry, going as far as to say that he’s going to run the league when he’s no longer there.

Patrick Beverley Says Trae Young Is Reinventing The Game

“He’s won plenty of games,” Beverley added. “He’s hit plenty of daggers. He’s reinventing the game. Whatever Steph Curry is leaving over, he’s taking it and running with it. Took his team to the Eastern Conference Finals. He’s won big on the road. You know what I’m saying? So you have to him a lot of credit.”

“That’s not to take away from anybody else or how they run things with USA,” Beverley added. “Obviously, it’s a structure that comes with it, and everybody will want to be on the team. Like De’Aaron Fox, you can make an argument about anybody– And that might leave out some of the best people. The best group of people is better than the best people.”

Young’s leadership has often been questioned, as well as his lack of interest in playing defense. But if he works on that, there’s no reason to think he can’t be the face of the league in no time.