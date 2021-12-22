Portland Trail Blazers and Brooklyn Nets face each other on Thursday at Moda Center for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out the game preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free in the US.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Brooklyn Nets: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2021/22 NBA Season in the US

Portland Trail Blazers will meet with Brooklyn Nets at Moda Center in Portland on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at 10:00 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game online free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 93rd regular-season game. Portland Trailblazers are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 66 direct duels to this day, while the Brooklyn Nets have celebrated a triumph in 26 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on April 30, 2021, and it ended in a 128-109 win for the Trailblazers away in the 2021/22 NBA season. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Brooklyn Nets: Match Information

Date: Thursday, December 23, 2021

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Moda Center, Portland

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming)

Portland Trail Blazers vs Brooklyn Nets: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Portland Trail Blazers vs Brooklyn Nets: Storylines

Portland Trail Blazers have been in disappointing form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won two times while losing three games (LWWLL). Meanwhile, unlike their opponents, the Brooklyn Nets have been doing great, winning four times in their last five games. In addition, they have suffered only one defeat (LWWWW).

The Nets currently sit on top of the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.700. While the Trail Blazers are placed, in 10th place in the Western Conference with a win percentage of 0.406.

These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to October 23, 1976, and it ended in a 114-104 win for the Portland side.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Portland Trail Blazers vs Brooklyn Nets in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Portland Trail Blazers and Brooklyn Nets, to be played on Thursday, at the Moda Center in Orlando, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as NBA League Pass in the United States.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Brooklyn Nets: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Portland Trail Blazers vs Brooklyn Nets matchup. However, judging by the Nets' recent form and position on the table, we can expect them to win on the road.

