Trending topics:
SheBelieves Cup

Where to watch USA vs Canada live in the USA: 2026 SheBelieves Cup

USA take on Canada in the Matchday 2 of the 2026 SheBelieves Cup. Fans in the USA can tune in to catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available here for both television and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Lindsey Heaps of United States
© Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty ImagesLindsey Heaps of United States

USA and Canada will face each other in Matchday 2 of the 2026 SheBelieves Cup. Viewers across the United States can catch every minute of the showdown, with full kickoff times and broadcast information provided here for both television and streaming options.

[Watch USA vs Canada in the US on Peacock]

Matchday 2 of the 2026 SheBelieves Cup brings a heavyweight showdown as the only two teams that opened the tournament with wins collide. Host United States, the clear favorite to lift the trophy, looks to build on its strong start and tighten its grip on the title race.

But Canada arrives with plenty of momentum after a dominant 4-1 victory over Colombia, positioning itself as a legitimate contender and setting the stage for a clash that could ultimately decide the tournament.

Advertisement

When will the USA vs Canada match be played?

USA take on Canada in the Matchday 2 of the 2026 SheBelieves Cup this Wednesday, March 4, with kickoff scheduled for 6:45 PM (ET).

Cloé Lacasse and Sydney Collins of Canada – Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images

Cloé Lacasse and Sydney Collins of Canada – Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images

Advertisement

USA vs Canada: Time by State in the USA

ET: 6:45 PM
CT: 5:45 PM
MT: 4:45 PM
PT: 3:45 PM

How to watch USA vs Canada in the USA

Don’t miss a single minute of this 2026 SheBelieves Cup clash between USA and Canada live in the United States on Peacock. Other options: Telemundo, UNIVERSO, TNT USA, Watch TNT, truTV USA, HBO Max and Westwood One Sports.

Leonardo Herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Where to watch Newcastle vs Manchester United live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League
Soccer

Where to watch Newcastle vs Manchester United live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Where to watch Brighton vs Arsenal live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League
Premier League 2025/26

Where to watch Brighton vs Arsenal live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Where to watch 2026 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony live in the USA
Sports

Where to watch 2026 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony live in the USA

NY Rangers could find trade partner in Sidney Crosby's Penguins
NHL

NY Rangers could find trade partner in Sidney Crosby's Penguins

Better Collective Logo