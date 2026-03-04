Where to watch USA vs Canada live in the USA: 2026 SheBelieves Cup

USA and Canada will face each other in Matchday 2 of the 2026 SheBelieves Cup. Viewers across the United States can catch every minute of the showdown, with full kickoff times and broadcast information provided here for both television and streaming options.

[Watch USA vs Canada in the US on Peacock]

Matchday 2 of the 2026 SheBelieves Cup brings a heavyweight showdown as the only two teams that opened the tournament with wins collide. Host United States, the clear favorite to lift the trophy, looks to build on its strong start and tighten its grip on the title race.

But Canada arrives with plenty of momentum after a dominant 4-1 victory over Colombia, positioning itself as a legitimate contender and setting the stage for a clash that could ultimately decide the tournament.

When will the USA vs Canada match be played?

USA take on Canada in the Matchday 2 of the 2026 SheBelieves Cup this Wednesday, March 4, with kickoff scheduled for 6:45 PM (ET).

Cloé Lacasse and Sydney Collins of Canada – Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images

USA vs Canada: Time by State in the USA

ET: 6:45 PM

CT: 5:45 PM

MT: 4:45 PM

PT: 3:45 PM

How to watch USA vs Canada in the USA

Don’t miss a single minute of this 2026 SheBelieves Cup clash between USA and Canada live in the United States on Peacock. Other options: Telemundo, UNIVERSO, TNT USA, Watch TNT, truTV USA, HBO Max and Westwood One Sports.