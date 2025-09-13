Two-time NBA champion makes bold statement on New York Knicks title chances

The New York Knicks stunned fans by advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals, showcasing a promising future. Despite this success, the front office made the bold move to fire head coach Tom Thibodeau, who had delivered a franchise record. Compounding the surprise, limited roster changes prompted a two-time NBA champion to bluntly assess their championship prospects.

“Fading that. They’re missing one more piece. I think they’re missing that dominant big. KAT is decent, he’s good for what he’s good for, but they need someone who can really block it and give them a presence on the offensive end as well as the defensive end,” Mario Chalmers said, via All In.

Mario Chalmers’ remarks resonated with Knicks fans, yet the team remains intent on securing its cornerstone players, Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. The pressing issue is its competitive edge. Despite last season’s strong showing, the team showcased its need for substantial investment to enhance its standing and make a deeper playoff run, especially as main rivals continue to strengthen their rosters.

In the offseason, the Knicks bolstered their roster with veterans Jordan Clarkson and Malcolm Brogdon, adding valuable depth to the bench. However, questions persist about their competitiveness due to a shortage of standout players on both ends of the court. The most intriguing move, however, remains the appointment of Mike Brown as head coach, tasked with steering the team back to top-contender status.

Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks dribbles against the Boston Celtics.

Former Celtics star Kendrick Perkins disagrees with Chalmers’ take on Knicks’ contender status

Mario Chalmers’ critique of the Knicks has garnered significant support, but Kendrick Perkins provides an alternative view on their prospects for the 2025-26 season. The former Boston Celtics standout delivers a compelling analysis of Mike Brown’s roster, highlighting a crucial detail that could redefine expectations.

“To me, they are the best team in the Eastern Conference. We know that the Celtics are somewhat in rebuild mode. The Cavs, I don’t trust them. I trust ‘Big Body Brunson’ as the leader of that ball club. And they’ve addressed the issues that they needed to address. You go and you get some bench players that’s going to come in and play their role and still keeping your entire core together,” Kendrick Perkins said, via ESPN.

Following their most successful season in 25 years, the Knicks’ best move seems to be maintaining their roster as Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns draw interest from other teams. To reclaim their status as a top contender, they must replicate or exceed last season’s standout individual performances while ensuring championship-level defensive support.