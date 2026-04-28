Unlike Austin Reaves, Kevin Durant would still be out for Game 5 of Rockets vs Lakers

Following a report on Austin Reaves’ status for the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5 against the Houston Rockets, a new update has surfaced indicating that the Rockets are expected to be without Kevin Durant for the upcoming matchup in Los Angeles.

ESPN‘s Shams Charania shared this information on ‘Get Up‘ noting Durant’s likely absence. “The expectation is that they will be without Kevin Durant for Game 5. He is dealing with a bone bruise in addition to that left ankle strain,” Charania reported.

Durant has appeared in only one game in the series against the Lakers, where he logged 23 points, 41 minutes, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists. His absence could significantly impact the Rockets as they face the possibility of dropping another game in the series.

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The focus now shifts to the rest of the Rockets’ roster, as they delivered an impressive performance in Game 4. They are expected to replicate this success despite being without their key cornerstone player.

Kevin Durant #7 of the Houston Rockets looks on.

Durant’s late-season struggles

As Durant is expected to miss the upcoming game, he is approaching the total number of games he missed during the entire regular season with the Rockets. His absence has significantly impacted the team’s performance in this series against the Lakers.

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Throughout the regular season, Durant missed only four games due to rest and injury management. If he is indeed sidelined for Game 5 against the Lakers, he will match that number, this time due to a bone bruise.

Head coach Ime Udoka must devise an effective strategy to defeat Los Angeles in this pivotal matchup. A loss would result in playoff elimination, marking the third consecutive season the team has exited at this stage.