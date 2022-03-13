Utah Jazz will face Milwaukee Bucks at the Vivint Arena this Monday, March 14. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Utah Jazz and Milwaukee Bucks will face each other at the Vivint Arena this Monday, March 14 at 10:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The locals are still in fourth place in the Western Conference, however the good results that the Dallas Mavericks have had lately (they have 8 wins in their last 10 games) have made the difference between the Mavs and the Jazz very small. The Utah franchise must win in order to retain fourth place.

In the case of the Bucks, their great winning streak of 6 consecutive games was cut when they were defeated 122-109 by the Golden State Warriors. Even so, they are still second in the Eastern Conference, three wins behind the Miami Heat. The Milwaukee franchise is focused on taking the lead from the Florida franchise, and for that they must return to victory.

Utah Jazz vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Information

Date: Monday, March 14, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

Live Stream: FuboTV

Utah Jazz vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Utah Jazz vs Milwaukee Bucks: Storylines

The game that the Utah Jazz and Milwaukee Bucks will play this Monday, March 14 at 10:00 PM (ET) at the Vivint Arena will be the second between these two rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first one was played on October 31, and at that time it was a 107-95 victory for the Jazz.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Utah Jazz vs Milwaukee Bucks in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Utah Jazz and Milwaukee Bucks to be played this Monday, March 14, at the Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ESPN, ATTSN-RM, Bally Sports WI.

You can also subscribe to NBA League Pass through FuboTV by clicking here! The price is $14.99 per month, in addition to the cost of your existing subscription.

Utah Jazz vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorites yet, but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. They are both strong teams and either one of them could win. In fact, they have almost the same win/loss balance (the Jazz have one loss less), so determining the favorites will not be easy.

