Chris Bosh warns Victor Wembanyama about blood clots following harrowing experience

Victor Wembanyama‘s spectacular comeback season with the San Antonio Spurs has made many forget that his second NBA season was marked by a serious health issue. Someone who has not forgotten is Chris Bosh. The Miami Heat legend experienced a similar situation that ultimately brought an end to his professional career.

In an interview with HoopsHype, the former player detailed a harrowing episode he experienced last January when he suffered another pulmonary embolism. “I had an episode in January. I pretty much almost died and came back to life. No joke. I had another pulmonary embolism. It was in January. I was hospitalized for a week. But you have to take the medication. So I take my meds daily, take care of myself every day and monitor the situation. And well, I didn’t present symptoms either, you know?” Bosh said.

The former NBA champion with the Heat explained that his priority now is maintaining control of the situation and following all medical guidelines to avoid future complications. The experience forced him to adjust his habits and remain far more vigilant about his daily health before offering a warning to Wemby.

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Bosh’s warning to Wembanyama

During the interview, the former big man also addressed Victor Wembanyama, who suffered a blood clot-related issue last season. “He needs to take his medication and make sure he follows his treatment to prevent it from happening again, because it only takes one more time. It happened to me again, it happened twice, and I couldn’t play anymore,” Bosh said.

Victor Wembanyama during the Conference Finals

Additionally, Bosh emphasized the importance of managing every detail off the floor. “In his case, he just needs to make sure he does everything necessary to keep his blood as fluid as possible and take care of his body off the court,” the former Heat player added.

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Bosh’s comments shed light once again on a difficult chapter in his post-playing career. Beyond his achievements in the NBA, the former star continues to manage a health condition that altered his daily life, positioning him to offer advice to current players like Wembanyama.

What happened to Wembanyama

The French center was sidelined in February 2025 after the franchise announced he was suffering from deep vein thrombosis, a blood clot located in his right shoulder.

Wembanyama played in just 46 games during the 2024-25 NBA season before the Spurs confirmed the diagnosis. Such conditions are typically treated with blood thinners—a complex scenario for contact sports athletes like basketball players due to the elevated risks associated with physical impacts.

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Despite the setback, the Frenchman received medical clearance in July 2025 and returned to the court. Last season, he played in 64 games, including the NBA Finals against the New York Knicks, where the Spurs competed in a five-game series.