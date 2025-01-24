San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama poised for major honor this year, says rival NBA coach

In just his second season with the San Antonio Spurs, Victor Wembanyama has quickly established himself as one of the league’s most unique talents. Standing at 7’4″, he is one of the tallest players in the NBA, yet his impressive skill set and versatile moves leave opponents scrambling. Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle believes that the French center is not only a standout player but also a strong candidate for a major award in 2025.

“One of the most impressive things to me about him in his first year and a half is that he plays the game the way it’s supposed to be played,” Carlisle said in a press conference ahead of Indiana’s first game against San Antonio in Paris.

The Pacers coach went on to highlight Wembanyama’s remarkable versatility, noting: “It takes a very unique preparation for him because he does so many things you don’t typically see from a 7’4’’ player.” He continued, praising Victor’s virtues: “He shows phenomenal maturity for someone his age, not to mention his extensive skill set.”

As Carlisle emphasized, Wembanyama is a threat on both ends of the floor. “He’s a four-level scorer,” the coach noted. “And defensively, if he’s not the Defensive Player of the Year this season, I’d be surprised. He’s averaging over four blocks per game.”

Wembanyama dominates defensively

Victor Wembanyama’s defensive prowess has been nothing short of exceptional. His 4.0 blocks per game leads the league by a wide margin, with second-place Chet Holmgren of the Oklahoma City Thunder averaging 2.6. This gap underscores just how dominant Wembanyama has been in the paint.

The French center made a huge impact in his rookie season, leading the league in blocks and earning a spot on the All-Defensive First Team—an achievement no player had ever reached in their first year. With his current form, he is poised for a strong push to claim the Defensive Player of the Year award, an extraordinary feat for a 21-year-old.

Wembanyama’s impact in his home country

This week, two NBA games are taking place in Paris, with Wembanyama front and center. As one of the league’s rising stars, he’s become a national figure in France, and the spotlight on him is immense.

“I can’t imagine how he feels coming back to his home country for these games with all the visibility,” Carlisle remarked before Thursday’s game between the Spurs and Pacers. “I’m sure he’s had to make countless appearances and commitments.”

Despite the attention, Wembanyama showed no signs of distraction. In the Spurs’ dominant 140-110 victory at the Accor Arena, the 21-year-old delivered a spectacular performance, posting 30 points, 11 rebounds, and 6 assists. With another game in Paris on Saturday, Victor will look to replicate that success and further endear himself to the French fanbase.