Brandon Miller says that he Space Jam’ed an NBA player and that player was the source of his inspiration during most of his short college career playing for the Alabama Crimson Tide where he was named among other things SEC Player of the Year.

The Charlotte Hornets might have a winning lottery ticket in hand, they drafted Brandon Miller as second pick overall but he’s not as controversial as Victor Wembanyama or Scoot Henderson.

But next 2023-2024 season the Charlotte Hornets won’t be contenders unless something special happens and their young players lead the franchise to the playoffs, but that would be too much to ask for them.

Which NBA player Brandon Miller stole his moves?

In an interview for Yahoo! Sports during the 2023 NBA Draft, rookie Brandon Miller said that Paul George is his personal GOAT because he admires him, Miller also confessed that since he was a child he saw George as an inspiration: “Paul George is my GOAT because I’m a fan, I’ve grown up watching him since I was young and always studied his game. Now I’ve kind of stolen his moves and put my own twist to them.”

Brandon Miller played a single season with the Alabama Crimson Tide but that was enough for him to declare for the NBA Draft. During his college year he was named Consensus second-team All-American (2023), Wayman Tisdale Award (2023), NABC Freshman of the Year (2023), SEC Player of the Year (2023), SEC Rookie of the Year (2023 ), First-team All-SEC (2023), among other awards.