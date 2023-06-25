Scoot Henderson is the greatest hope that the Portland Trail Blazers have, he is considered one of the most valuable picks in what was the 2023 NBA Draft. Even though he wasn’t No. 1 overall, he’s probably a lot better than everyone thinks.

The Portland Trail Blazers have not won an NBA Championship since 1977, they have made all kinds of investments, buying the best players available, drafting talented players but the closest they have come to an NBA title recently was in 2018 with a Divisional title.

Fans expect Scoot Henderson to connect with the rest of the players, especially Damian Lillard who is considered the biggest star within the franchise in the 21st century. The Trail Blazers haven’t made the playoffs since the 2020-2021 season.

Why did Scoot Henderson choose jersey number 00?

Scoot Henderson said during a press conference that he chose the number 00 jersey because Lillard already had the number 0: “I seen the roster, and obviously 0 was taken (by Damian Lillard)”, also Henderson wanted the number 0 because he uses that number to identify himself on social media channels.

Henderson did not play college basketball, after his high school time he went on to play directly in the NBA G League Ignite in what was a short but successful run in that league from 2021 to 2023.