Warriors star Jimmy Butler reveals pact made with Draymond Green involving Stephen Curry

Jimmy Butler celebrated alongside Draymond Green and Stephen Curry as the Golden State Warriors clinched their first victory of the NBA season against the Los Angeles Lakers. In a thrilling Opening Night matchup, the players delivered exceptional performances, securing the win.

After the game, Butler revealed an intriguing pact with Green: a bet on having a higher free throw percentage than Curry this season. Butler humorously acknowledged, “that was probably a bad bet,” noting both players’ impressive starts, as they finished the night tied.

Both Butler and Curry showcased perfect free throw percentages, with Butler posting 16 for 16 and Curry 8 for 8. This bet has introduced an exciting subplot to the regular season, with both players giving their all. The Warriors believe the friendly competition will benefit the team in its quest for success.

While Butler kept specifics of the bet under wraps, anticipation builds as to who will emerge victorious. This contest could motivate both Butler and Curry and contribute to the franchise’s triumphs as they face forthcoming challenges.

Curry unaware of the bet

Though the wager was struck between Butler and Green, Curry was questioned by the media and admitted he wasn’t aware of the bet. He sent a playful message to his teammate regarding the situation.

“This is the first time I’m hearing of it,” Curry told reporters. “There is no chance of him winning it.” This friendly rivalry is one to watch throughout the season, with the fan base expecting for the Warriors to take advantage of it.

Butler’s perspective on playing with Curry

Discussing his role, Butler shared insights on playing alongside Curry, particularly how Curry’s presence simplifies his own game, and how it gets things easier for him, as everyone else is thinking about Curry.

“Because the game is easy. Everybody pays attention to Steph. I got the easy job,” Butler remarked about his seamless fit with the Warriors since his arrival. With their first victory in the books, Golden State is preparing for the challenges ahead.

