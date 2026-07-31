Anthony Davis could serve as key piece for Warriors to acquire star wings

The Golden State Warriors have had a widely discussed offseason, which is finally wrapping up with Draymond Green signing his contract following rumors that linked Steph Curry with a potential departure from the franchise. Right now, the organization must begin formulating a plan for the 2027-28 NBA season aimed at landing a heavyweight star to at least pull off solid trades—and that key piece could be Anthony Davis.

With players such as Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Brandon Ingram hitting the free-agent market, the Warriors have an opportunity to add star power to their aging roster. As it turns out, however, their odds of landing such players are directly tied to Anthony Davis, who has been at the center of trade rumors for months now.

“If the Warriors want to sign potential 2027 free agents like Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Brandon Ingram, trading for a player like Anthony Davis would give them a better shot at signing one of those star wings,” wrote SI’s Joey Akeley.

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Warriors’ struggles attracting stars

Several veteran stars could be available for the taking. The problem for the Warriors is that players would have to choose them over other pursuers, who arguably have much more to offer. As much as the team might seem like a lucrative destination on paper, the Warriors have already been spurned by several stars over the years, including Kevin Durant and LeBron James.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors.

What would set the Warriors apart and make them much more attractive is having another star to pair with Curry. Specifically, with Anthony Davis, the squad would have a much more compelling case to make to free agents.

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Despite his injury history, the 10-time All-Star still leaves a massive impact on the floor, and he is widely respected by his peers. Last season, in 20 games for the Mavericks, he averaged 20.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.7 blocks per game on 50.6% shooting from the field. Outside of his injury concerns, there is no doubt about his All-Star level of play.

Warriors facing disappointment

Veteran forward Jimmy Butler was supposed to be the addition that saved this Warriors era and extended their title window. Instead, his contract has become somewhat of a liability as he recovers from a brutal ACL tear. With no set timetable for his return, the Warriors are desperate to fill the void, but it might not be until next summer that they have the right opportunity.

For now, the Warriors have no choice but to work with what they have, and we saw where that got the team last NBA season (10th in the West at 37-45). If they want to salvage what is left of the Curry era, action is needed, but finding the right move is easier said than done.