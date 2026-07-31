Steph Curry reportedly will not request a trade from Warriors

The Golden State Warriors find themselves in unfamiliar territory. The dynasty years appear to be over, and despite their determination to remain championship contenders, the franchise was unable to make the blockbuster move many expected during the 2026 offseason.

Golden State aggressively pursued superstars such as Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James, but ultimately came away empty-handed. As a result, the Warriors are expected to enter the 2026-27 season with essentially the same core that fell short a year ago.

That means Stephen Curry will once again lead the team alongside Draymond Green, while Jimmy Butler continues working his way back from injury. With few major roster improvements, speculation has grown about whether Curry, now 39 years old, could seek one final opportunity to compete for another championship elsewhere.

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Will Warriors trade Stepeh Curry?

No. According to a report published on Friday by Brett Siegel, neither the Golden State Warriors nor Steph Curry are considering a breakup. “Even with the team failing to meet expectations the last couple of seasons and striking out on a big star this summer, Curry remains committed to the franchise and is not going anywhere. The Warriors have not thought about trading Curry once, and he won’t request a trade.”

Can the Warriors win another NBA title?

Although Steph Curry remains committed, the pressure on Golden State has not disappeared. The Warriors have failed to land the superstar reinforcement they wanted, leaving the organization with many of the same questions that existed at the end of last season. With Curry entering the final stage of his legendary career, every season carries added urgency.

For now, however, the four-time NBA champion appears determined to continue chasing another title in Golden State, even if the path back to championship contention looks far more difficult than it once did.