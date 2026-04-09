Are Stephen Curry and LeBron James playing tonight, April 9, in Warriors vs Lakers at Chase Center?

Stephen Curry is listed as questionable for tonight’s game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center, while LeBron James is still officially uncertain and remains a game-time decision.

The latest injury reports confirm that the point guard is listed as questionable (knee/injury management) after recently returning from an extended absence, leaving his participation dependent on a final pregame decision.

In the case of the Lakers forward, his status is still not definitively confirmed: the team’s staff is keeping him under evaluation ahead of the matchup, making his availability uncertain until just hours before tip-off.

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How and when did LeBron James get injured?

LeBron James did not suffer a single clear in-game injury, but is currently dealing with ongoing left foot injury management that has affected his availability late in the season.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers in 2026 (Source: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

According to the latest reports ahead of the April 9 matchup between the Lakers and the Warriors, the veteran forward has been listed under injury management protocols rather than a specific new injury diagnosis.

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The Lakers have been careful with his workload throughout the final stretch of the regular season, especially as the team battles multiple injuries across the roster. His status has fluctuated between probable and questionable depending on scheduling and recovery needs.

How and when did Stephen Curry get injured?

Stephen Curry suffered a right knee injury in late January 2026 during a game against the Detroit Pistons, when he experienced a flare-up of patellofemoral pain that forced the Golden State Warriors to immediately shut him down.

According to ESPN reports, the issue was diagnosed as a wear-and-tear condition rather than a single traumatic play, but it escalated enough to require extended rest.

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The medical staff quickly ruled him out for the remainder of that matchup and began a rehabilitation plan focused on reducing inflammation and managing chronic stress on the joint.

He ended up missing more than two months of action, sitting out 27 games as Golden State carefully managed his recovery. He returned in April 2026 and has since been gradually reintegrated into the rotation.

How has Stephen Curry performed this season?

Stephen Curry has averaged 27.0 points per game across the 2025–26 season, maintaining elite production for the Golden State Warriors despite missing significant time due to a right knee injury.

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Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors in 2026 (Source: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

According to official NBA statistical tracking via ESPN, he has also added around 4.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game when on the floor. Before his injury, he was among the league leaders in scoring efficiency and three-point shooting volume, ranking first in made threes at 4.5 per game.

His offensive impact remained unchanged even in his 17th season, continuing to serve as the Warriors’ primary scoring engine. In his early games back, he has shown typical scoring bursts while still working to regain full rhythm following a two-month absence.

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How has LeBron James performed this season?

LeBron James has averaged 20.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game during the 2025–26 season with the Los Angeles Lakers, continuing to produce at a high level in his 23rd NBA season.

He remains one of the most productive all-around players in the NBA, contributing as both a primary facilitator and secondary scorer depending on the Lakers’ roster availability.

His playmaking numbers remain especially strong, reflecting his continued role as the team’s offensive organizer. Even with reduced physical load in certain stretches, he has maintained consistent production whenever active.