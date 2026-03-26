Warriors’ Draymond Green slams ‘lazy’ narratives around Victor Wembanyama’s MVP case

Fresh off a Golden State Warriors victory over the Brooklyn Nets, Draymond Green didn’t pull any punches regarding Victor Wembanyama’s recent self-advocacy for the MVP award. In typical Draymond fashion, the veteran forward took aim at what he called “lazy” media narratives.

“I hated it… and I absolutely loved it,” Green said of Wembanyama’s public MVP pitch. “I hated it because a player of that caliber should never have to vocalize his own case just to get the media to open their eyes. Until he said it, nobody in the mainstream was factoring in that he is literally defending entire teams by himself.”

Green noted that while he resented the necessity of the statement, he admired the Frenchman’s boldness in calling out the pundits. “He basically told the world, ‘If you’re not looking at what I’m doing on defense, you’re not watching the game,’“ Warriors‘ star added.

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Wembanyama has centered his MVP campaign on his defensive dominance, arguing that the game is 50% defense, a philosophy he has backed up with historic rim protection throughout the regular season.

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs looks on during the game against the Houston Rockets in 2026.

League elites take notice

Green isn’t the only heavyweight Weighing in on “Wemby-mania.” Three-time MVP Nikola Jokic offered a daunting premonition about the San Antonio Spurs’ phenom.

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“He is changing basketball,” Jokic admitted. “I’m glad that I’ll probably retire before Wemby holds the entire league in a chokehold.”

Meanwhile, former NBA player Rashad McCants took it a step further, planting his flag firmly in the rookie’s camp. “Wembanyama is the CLEAR MVP over Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander],” McCants stated, echoing the growing sentiment that Wembanyama’s two-way impact outweighs traditional scoring-first candidates.

A historic defensive stretch for Wemby

Wembanyama isn’t just talking the talk; he’s erasing shots at a record-shattering pace. Over his last 10 outings, the Spurs’ center is averaging a staggering 26.5 PPG, 11.2 RPG, and 3.7 BPG.

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His most recent masterclass came on March 25 against Memphis, where he stuffed the stat sheet with 19 points, 15 rebounds, 7 blocks, and 3 steals in a 98–85 San Antonio victory.