Donovan Mitchell admits Cavaliers missed an opportunity after rough Game 6

Donovan Mitchell was one of the bluntest speakers after the Game 6 loss; he was asked about his poor performance in the Cleveland Cavaliers' defeat and he shared what really happened during that game.

Donovan Mitchell was refreshingly honest following a disappointing night for the Cleveland Cavaliers, acknowledging that his personal struggles played a major role in the team’s failure to close out their series. He noted that while he usually thrives in these moments, he simply couldn’t find his rhythm, resulting in a missed chance to celebrate a series victory in front of their dedicated home crowd.

The star guard addressed the media immediately after the stinging 94-115 loss to the Pistons, emphasizing that the team cannot afford to look back with regret. “Well I can’t dwell on it. I missed shots tonight. I’ve been making these shots every game this series but tonight I didn’t,“ Mitchell stated, taking full responsibility for his uncharacteristic lack of offensive production.

Mitchell was quick to shift the focus from his individual box score to the collective goals of the roster as they head into a winner-take-all scenario. “I’m not worried about that, it’s more so everything else. We missed an opportunity. We gotta win on the road,” he added, highlighting the immense pressure the Cavaliers now face to perform in a hostile environment.

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Cavaliers vs. Pistons: The road to Game 7

The playoff history between these two franchises is storied, with Cleveland leading the all-time series count, though Detroit famously took a seven-game battle back in 2006. With the current 2026 NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals now deadlocked at 3-3, the Cavaliers must channel the dominance they showed in 2016 and 2009 if they hope to avoid a repeat of that heartbreaking 2006 exit.

Donovan Mitchell on his poor performance:



“Well I can’t dwell on it. I missed shots tonight. I’ve been making these shots every game this series but tonight I didn’t. I’m not worried about that, it’s more so everything else. We missed an opportunity. We gotta win on the road.” pic.twitter.com/SpAySI3Tfm — ¹⁰ (@HoodiGarland) May 16, 2026

Mitchell’s performance in Game 6 was particularly jarring with only 18 points, 6-20 FG, 2-6 threes. For Cleveland to succeed, their primary scorer must rediscover the elite efficiency he displayed earlier in the series against Detroit.

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To win Game 7 on the road, the Cavaliers need to tighten their defensive rotations and prevent the Pistons from getting out in transition as they did during the blowout. If Mitchell can provide his usual scoring punch and the team handles the rowdy Detroit atmosphere, Cleveland can still advance.