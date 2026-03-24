Victor Wembanyama cites elite rim protection as a top-3 reason for MVP case

Victor Wembanyama isn’t just leading the San Antonio Spurs to their most impressive run in years; he’s actively reshaping the MVP conversation. Following a dominant stretch, the 22-year-old phenom laid out a three-pronged manifesto for why the league’s highest individual honor belongs in South Texas.

“Defense is 50% of the game and it is undervalued in the MVP race,” Wembanyama told reporters. “I believe I’m the most impactful defensive player in the league. Second, we’ve dominated OKC, winning four of five matchups against their full squad… My third argument is that offensive impact isn’t just about points.”

The eye test suggests Wembanyama is a generational deterrent, but the analytics turn that suggestion into a mathematical certainty. His rim protection has evolved from a novelty into an inescapable “No-Fly Zone.”

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Wembanyama currently leads the NBA in nearly every meaningful defensive metric: Blocks Per Game: 3.0, Total Blocks: 163, Block Percentage: 9.8%, Defensive FG% at the Rim: Opponents are shooting just 44.8% when challenged by Wemby.

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Wemby dominates the heavyweights

Beyond the box score, Wembanyama pointed to the Spurs’ recent mastery over the Oklahoma City Thunder. San Antonio has taken four out of five meetings this season, including a season-defining victory in the NBA Cup semifinals.

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In that high-stakes semifinal, Wembanyama showcased his terrifying efficiency. Returning from a calf injury and playing on a strict 21-minute restriction, he dismantled the reigning Western Conference champions with 22 points, 9 rebounds, and 2 blocks.

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Redefining offensive value

Wembanyama’s final argument—that offense transcends scoring—was perfectly encapsulated during a February road win in Toronto.

While he finished with a modest 12 points, his fingerprints were all over the victory. By drawing constant triple-teams and elite gravity, he finished as a game-high +19 while adding 5 blocks on the other end, proving he can dictate the geometry of a game without needing 20 shot attempts.

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2025-26 season stats (thru 55 games)

Points Per Game: 24.3

Rebounds Per Game: 11.1

Blocks Per Game: 3.0

Assists Per Game: 3.0

Steals Per Game: 1.0

Field Goal %: 50.4%

3PT % (on 5.5 attempts): 35.6%

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