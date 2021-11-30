Klay Thompson is heading towards his first NBA appearance in more than two years and he couldn't be more excited about it. Check out what the Golden State Warriors shooting guard had to say as his return gets closer.

Prior to the 2021-22 NBA regular season, the Golden State Warriors knew they had a lot of work to do if they wanted to be contenders again. Surprisingly, they got off to an amazing start and have the best record in the league ahead of their trip to Phoenix.

With Stephen Curry playing at such a fantastic level that he's already on pace to win the MVP award again, the Warriors are finally working great as a team, unlike the previous season. And more good news could be just around the corner.

Klay Thompson is expected to make his return to NBA action shortly before Christmas, something all the Dubs are already looking forward to. Needless to say, Thompson himself is eager to be back in a Warriors uniform.

NBA: Klay Thompson can't hide excitement to play for the Warriors again

First it was an ACL injury sustained in the 2019 Finals, which the Warriors eventually lost to Toronto. Later, a torn Achilles tendon right before the 2020-21 season. Injuries have kept Thompson on the sidelines for two entire campaigns. But the wait could be over soon.

Thompson got back to full team scrimmage on Monday with the Warriors' G-League affiliate Santa Cruz Warriors and he was on fire, making his first 18 shots. After the practice, he admitted how excited he feels ahead of his comeback. "I hate to use the phrase ‘can’t wait,’ because I love to be present in my life,” Thompson said, per Jack Maloney of CBS Sports. “But I cannot wait. I really, really enjoy being a Warrior.”

The All-Star shooting guard has certainly made an impression on Santa Cruz's head coach Seth Cooper, who has showered Thompson with praise. "He's cleared for full go, so everything we did was full 100 percent he was going," said Cooper. "There was no holding him back. There was no pulling back, it was just letting him go and letting him experience playing all out. He did that, and he looked really good doing it... I think he made his first 18 shots."

It's not a surprise to see Thompson performing so well, especially in the affiliate team. But after two seasons without seeing any action, it's quite remarkable how he got back at full team practice. Stever Kerr may want to be cautious about his return, but Thompson is already showing he doesn't want to wait much longer.