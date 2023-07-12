The Golden State Warriors failed in their quest to win another championship when they were eliminated by the Lakers in the playoffs. In a roster with star players such as Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson or Draymond Green, head coach Steve Kerr realized some decisions have to be made quickly.

“To be fair, I think this team ultimately maxed out. We were barely in the playoff picture most of this year. This is not a championship team. We did a pretty good job of finding something here over the last month. We came close to recapturing what we had, but we didn’t quite get there. We didn’t feel like a championship team all year, but we had the guts and the fortitude to believe.”

Now, after many big moves for the 2023-2024 season in the NBA, the Golden State Warriors are clear favorites in the Western Conference. They got Chris Paul in a blockbuster trade, extended Draymond Green, signed Dario Saric and there could be more.

Rudy Gay could fill the last roster spot the Warriors

According to a report from Anthony Slater, the Golden State Warriors are interested in signing Rudy Gay with their last roster spot. It’s important to remember that Gay is currently under contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder, but, many experts point out that he could be available in the next weeks.

The main factors could be Gay is 36-years old and especially the number of players at the Thunder depth chart. It seems very probable they’ll need to cut some names before the start of the season and a buyout might be the chance for the Warriors to jump in.

After the arrivals of Cory Joseph and Dario Saric, the Golden State Warriors have 13 players on their roster. Though they could go all the way to 15, the luxury tax really pressures the franchise to use only one more.