The Golden State Warriors saw their seven-game winning run come to an end on Tuesday night when they lost to the Phoenix Suns. Draymond Green got completely honest about it, addressing his and Stephen Curry's performance.

The Golden State Warriors have suffered their first loss in a while in the 2021-22 NBA regular season when they were beaten by the Phoenix Suns. The Dubs were riding on a seven-game winning streak but the 2021 NBA Finalists had the upper hand at home.

The hosts have locked down Stephen Curry like no other team this season to record their 17th victory in a row in what has been a rather dismal performance from the visitors. Steve Kerr left with some positives, but it was still a night to forget.

However, revenge is just around the corner for the Warriors as they will welcome the Suns to Chase Center on Friday night. Draymond Green said they're ready for it after making a brutally honest assessment on his and Steph's performance last time out.

Draymond Green says he and Stephen Curry had their worst possible performance in Suns loss

Draymond Green likes to speak his mind and not hide anything back. Once again, he left a headline-making statement on his "The Draymond Green Show" by breaking down what went wrong in Phoenix.

"It was a very important game, and Phoenix took the game," Green said. "My assessments on the game: I think, number one, you gotta get Phoenix a lot of credit, their defense was very stellar, they did an incredible job. They made the plays they needed to make down the stretch offensively.

"And then, we were on the road, with 23 turnovers, and yet with 2:30 minutes to go I had a left-hand layup streaking down the middle of the floor, with a chance to cut it to one. I love where we are, still as a team, I'm not sure you will find a game where myself, Steph [Curry] and Wiggs will play worse than we played last night. We still had a chance to win that game right down the stretch, three minutes to go."

In a nutshell, a pretty honest review on the team's and his own performance. He didn't mind being a bit harsh on himself, because he is also determined to come back fast. With that confidence, Green and company may produce a better version next time.