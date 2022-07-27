Even though the Warriors won the NBA championship just a month ago, they already have to make big decisions ahead of next season. Draymond Green's contract is up next year, and Stephen Curry could be concerned about his future.

The Warriors are still enjoying their success in the 2022 NBA Finals, but the time to celebrate has to end soon as the 2022-23 season draws nearer. Golden State now has to make sure to continue being a contender in the future, which is why keeping its core seems crucial.

One of the first things the Dubs will have to take care of is Draymond Green's contract, which expires at the end of this season. Though he will have a player option next year, it looks like he wants a lucrative extension.

According to Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic, though his intention is to stay with the Warriors, Green would be open to move elsewhere if the Dubs don't offer him the four-year, max extension he wants. And that would really upset Stephen Curry.

Rumor: Stephen Curry would be unhappy if Warriors don't do enough to keep Draymond Green

(Via The Athletic)

“While his desire is to remain with the Warriors, Green is said to be willing to explore his outside options to get the kind of contract he wants. That’s a risk Warriors’ management appears willing to take.

“Multiple sources said Curry would not be happy if the Warriors lost Green because the team didn’t want to pay him. Curry is under contract for four more years and has a desire for Green and Thompson to be with him for the length of his stay.”

Green will be 33 by the time his current deal runs out, so it would make sense if the Warriors are reluctant to give him a max extension. That said, risking to lose him while upsetting Curry wouldn't be wise either. Therefore, they'll have to find a satisfying solution for everyone.