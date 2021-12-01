Klay Thompson is getting closer to his long-awaited return to NBA action and Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has already hinted how the pressure on Stephen Curry could be an opportunity for him.

Klay Thompson has been counting the days for more than two years and, fortunately, his wait could be over soon. The shooting guard could make his 2021-22 NBA season debut with the Golden State Warriors before Christmas.

Thompson has already taken part in full team practice with the Warriors G-League affiliate in Santa Cruz and he can't wait to be back with the Dubs. Steve Kerr is aware of that, which is why he has already issued a warning to the five-time NBA All-Star.

However, that didn't mean the Warriors head coach isn't looking forward to having Thompson back. In fact, Kerr has suggested how he could help Stephen Curry in his return to action.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr says pressure on Curry could give openings for Klay Thompson

Following a disappointing season, the Warriors got off to a powerful start to the current campaign and are seen as strong contenders again. But their loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night has raised some concerns.

The Warriors were enjoying a seven-game winning run but were unable to extend it against the 2021 NBA Finalists. The Suns put pressure on Curry like no other team and held him to his worst night of the season. However, Kerr revealed postgame the positives he took from it.

“When teams are going to commit people to Steph [Curry] the way that Phoenix did, there's going to be openings,” Kerr said, per NBC Sports. “There is going to be openings for Jordan [Poole], openings for Otto [Porter Jr.], guys who have knocked down a bunch of threes, and there will be openings for Klay Thompson. It’s going to be fun."

Thompson isn't ready to go yet but he could be anytime soon. He has already taken part in full team scrimmage with Santa Cruz Warriors and is also determined to come back stronger. "I don't fear getting hurt again," he said. And that's great, because his highly anticipated return is drawing nearer.