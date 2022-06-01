The Golden State Warriors are back to the NBA Finals and team owner Joe Lacob really likes their chances. Check out what he said ahead of Game 1 vs. the Boston Celtics.

The Golden State Warriors have a tough task ahead of them. All the pressure is on them to win the NBA Finals again, and the Boston Celtics have proven to be a resilient, hard-fighting team with plenty of talent.

Steve Kerr's team already knows what it takes to win at this stage. They've been here way too many times and have been on both ends of the Larry O'Brien trophy. However, that doesn't mean it makes it easier.

The Dynasty status is once again on the line, and the Dubs will fight with bones and teeth to get the job done. However, team owner Joe Lacob is 100% confident they'll beat the Celtics to win the ring.

NBA News: Joe Lacob Says Warriors Are Better Than Celtics, Will Win NBA Finals

“I think I want it more now because this is considered a great matchup if you’re an NBA fan,” Lacob said. “I think it’s going to be a very interesting matchup. I think it’s going to be really hard. I think we’ll win. I think we’re better. I believe in our coach and I believe in our roster. But I don’t think it’s going to be easy at all. It’s going to be a big battle.”

Stephen Curry Won't Sleep On His Rivals

Stephen Curry, however, wouldn't be so sure about that. While he claims that he and the team like the matchup, he knows the Celtics can give them plenty of trouble and that they can't be too confident entering the series:

“[They] got some guys playing at a really high level, very well-rounded team, they got the size,” Curry said. “We like the matchup in terms of confidence going in, knowing we can win, but there’s obvious respect in terms of what they present as a team."

"Tatum and [Jaylen] Brown are the heads of the snake, Marcus Smart does what he does, you got some vets, Al Horford who has been in the league a long time and in his first Finals appearance so I’m sure they’re motivated just like we are and we’re excited to get things going," Curry added.

Notably, the Celtics are the only team with a winning record against the Warriors since Steve Kerr took over (9-7), so it's not like this is going to be a walk in the park. But then again, it's hard to put your money against them after watching what they're capable of.