NBA News: Steve Kerr clarifies expectations for Stephen Curry's teammate

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr sees a bright future for Stephen Curry's teammate.

Head coach Steve Kerr of Team United States reacts during a Men's basketball quarterfinal game between Team United States and Team Brazil on day eleven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 06, 2024 in Paris, France.
Head coach Steve Kerr of Team United States reacts during a Men's basketball quarterfinal game between Team United States and Team Brazil on day eleven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 06, 2024 in Paris, France.

By Alexander Rosquez

Stephen Currys teammate has experienced a challenging season with the Golden State Warriors, but the team’s coach is confident in the key contribution he can make to their quest for the NBA championship.

Kerr highlighted Andrew Wiggins‘ importance to the Warriors and his ability to play a crucial role on the team. With the departure of Klay Thompson, Wiggins will have the opportunity to take on a more prominent role, contributing points and leadership.

Kerr remains optimistic about Wiggins’ future. Despite the challenges, he believes Wiggins is poised to return to his best. I mean, I’ve only seen him the last couple of days since he got back in town, but number one, he looks physically really fit. I think he also looks — just speaking with him — he sounds very motivated and is very at peace,” Kerr told reporters on Thursday, via The Athletic’s Anthony Slater.

“I think he’s in a place where he knows the last couple of years have been tough for a lot of reasons, and I think he is primed to get back to where he was a few years ago.” Kerr added.

Stephen Curry #3 and Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Golden State Warriors celebrate after they beat the Sacramento Kings in Game Five of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Golden 1 Center on April 26, 2023 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Stephen Curry #3 and Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Golden State Warriors celebrate after they beat the Sacramento Kings in Game Five of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Golden 1 Center on April 26, 2023 in Sacramento, California.

Wiggins’ essential role in the Warriors

In the championship season of 2022, Wiggins proved his worth as a two-way player. He averaged 17.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game while also contributing defensively. His presence on the court was fundamental to the success of the Warriors.

NBA News: Warriors\&#039; Stephen Curry shares heartfelt message to Russell Westbrook on his new project

see also

NBA News: Warriors" Stephen Curry shares heartfelt message to Russell Westbrook on his new project

A fresh start for Wiggins

Despite recent challenges, Wiggins has a chance to demonstrate his talent and leadership in the upcoming season. With the support of his team and his personal determination, Wiggins can return to being the impactful player he once was.

