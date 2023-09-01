Stephen Curry and LeBron James have been tangled up since the moment they came into this world. As crazy as it may seem, both NBA superstars were actually born in the very same hospital.

James was a confessed fan of Curry’s game during his days at Davidson, and they went on to become sworn enemies when they faced each other in the NBA Finals three years in a row.

But even though James and the Golden State Warriors have been on opposite sides of the court more often than not, Curry wants to emulate James in one key aspect: Longevity.

Stephen Curry Wants To Play As Many Years As LeBron

“It’s somewhere in that [LeBron James] range, but I never imagined myself being the forty-plus dude trying to hold on for dear life,” Steph told Gilbert Arenas. “But who knows what my body will look like or feel like at that point? I got three years left on my deal, including at least that, and then kind of figure it out from there.”

“I am blessed to know and hope that no matter how many years I do play, playing for one franchise and being a part of that group of the legends that have accomplished that feat and won at the highest level and all that,” continued Steph. “I don’t ever take that for granted either.”

“You got the Kobe [Bryant]’s, the Magic [Johnson]’s, Dirk [Nowitzki], Tim Duncan, those guys helped establish a culture, won, did it with a lot of different roster combinations and different parts in their career,” he added. “I don’t put too much of a timeline outside of my contract now just knowing that will give me 38 and 17 years in the league. I ain’t skipping out to go play golf just yet.”

How Many Years Does Curry Have Left In His Contract?

Curry is entering the second year of a fully guaranteed four-year contract extension worth $215,353,664. He can become a free agent at age 37 after the 2025-26 season.