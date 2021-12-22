Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies face each other on Thursday at Chase Center for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out the game preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free in the US.

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2021/22 NBA Season in the US

Golden State Warriors will square off with Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center in San Francisco on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at 10:00 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game online free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 97th regular-season game. There are no surprises here as the Golden State Warriors are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in exactly 50 direct duels to this day, while the Memphis Grizzlies have celebrated a triumph in 46 matches so far.

Their last match took place on October 28, 2021, and it ended in a 104-101 win for the Grizzlies at home in the 2021/22 NBA season. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies: Match Information

Date: Thursday, December 23, 2021

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming)

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies: Storylines

Golden State Warriors have been in decent form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have lost only once (WLWWW). Meanwhile, like their opponents, the Memphis Grizzlies have been doing decent, winning three times in their last five games. In addition, they have suffered two defeats (LLWWW).

The Grizzlies currently sit in fourth place on the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.594. While the Warriors are placed two positions above them, in second place of the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.806.

These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to December 16, 1995, and it ended in a 116-85 win for the Warriors side.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies, to be played on Thursday, at the Chase Center in San Francisco, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as NBA League Pass in the United States.

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies matchup. However, judging by the Warriors' recent form, we can expect them to win at home.

* Odds via FanDuel